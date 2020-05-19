State health officials announce COVID-19 surpass 5,000 Tuesday

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, state health officials confirmed 52,350 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan with 5,017 deaths.

The number of positive cases increased by 435 from Monday, May 18 and the number of deaths increased by 102.

Ingham County is reporting 650 positive cases with 23 deaths.

Jackson is reporting 418 positive cases with 26 deaths.

Shiawassee County is reporting 235 positive cases with 21 deaths.

On the east side of the state, Detroit is reporting 10,417 cases with 1,276 deaths.

On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced bars and restaurants located in the Traverse City area and the UP may open as early as Friday, May 22 at limited capacity.

She said servers must wear masks and groups must be 6-feet apart.

Gov. Whitmer said businesses in these regions may also reopen, but must adopt safety practices to keep employees safe from the virus.

As of Friday, May 15, 28,234 recovered from COVID-19.

For a full breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.