State expands testing criteria, creates coronavirus racial disparities task force

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Monday afternoon providing an update on the state's coronavirus response.

She started the press conference paying her respects to the 5-year-old girl, Skylar Herbert, who died from the coronavirus in Detroit. She was from Royal Oak and both of her parents worked as first-responders. She is the youngest victim in the state to die from the virus.

The governor announced there will be more testing sites for essential workers regardless of whether or not they are showing symptoms. Governor Whitmer said one of the testing sites will be in our area at a Rite Aid in Eaton Rapids.

Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the testing criteria has been expanded to make sure that everyone from first responders to grocery store workers can get a test even if they are asymptomatic. For more information on the expansion of the testing criteria, visit here.

Earlier Monday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the city will be expanding testing capacity. Essential workers can get tested regardless of whether or not they are showing symptoms at the State Fairgrounds.

The governor also announced she will be taking a 10% pay cut while members of her executive staff will be taking a pay cut of 5%.

The governor said she will do her part to help prevent a second peak in the spread of the virus.

The governor switched gears to focus on the racial disparities in the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the governor signed an executive order creating the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities.

The governor said the coronavirus pandemic has "disproportionately impacted communities of color throughout our state. While African Americans represent 13.6% of Michigan's population, they represent a staggering 40% of the deaths from COVID-19."

The governor's office said the task force with be led by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and will work to address the following:

• Increase transparency in reporting data regarding the racial and ethnic impact of COVID-19.

• Remove barriers to accessing physical and mental health care.

• Reduce the impact of medical bias in testing and treatment.

• Mitigate environmental and infrastructure factors contributing to increased exposure during pandemics resulting in mortality.

• Develop and improve systems for supporting long-term economic recovery and physical and mental health care following a pandemic.

“COVID-19 has taken a disproportionate toll on Michigan’s communities of color and I am confident this task force will help us identify the factors driving this disparity and to identify actions we can take to create a more equitable Michigan for everyone,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Each of the task force members will provide a unique perspective and play a vital part in identifying these barriers and ensuring all Michiganders have equal access to critical resource when they need them most.”

“We know that generations of racial disparities and inequality has a detrimental impact on the lives of people across the state,” Lt. Governor Gilchrist said. “The coronavirus pandemic has shown this inequity to be particularly damaging, especially in the Black community, where the health of our friends and family has been disproportionately impacted. That’s why we are taking immediate action to assemble some of the greatest minds to tackle this racial injustice now and in the future.”

You can view the full executive order here.

As of Monday, April 20, there are 32,000 cases of coronavirus in the state with 2,468 deaths.

