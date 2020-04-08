State encourages absentee voting in May

Michigan's presidential primary was held on the same day the first two coronavirus cases in the state were confirmed.

Now, with more than 20,000 cases and rising, we're preparing for another election.

This May's election will look a lot different from others, as Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking people to stay home and vote absentee.

Over the next few weeks, registered voters in Michigan will be sent a form to request an absentee ballot. The Secretary of State is asking them to send it back as soon as possible.

On May 5, there will only be one polling location open in each jurisdiction.

"We're providing every opportunity for people to avoid having to do that, but will make a limited exception for voters, particularly those with physical needs, to request and return the ballot on Election Day," said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The Secretary of State needs election workers to count absentee ballots, but because ballots can't be counted until May 5, it could take longer than normal.

"I think voters should expect a delay in results, in part because we're also building our counting facilities in a way that complies with CDC social distancing guidelines which may mean less people and less machines," said Benson.

Voters have until Saturday, May 2 to request and absentee ballot by mail. You can also request one in person the day before Election Day.

State law allows anyone to vote absentee for any reason and to register to vote up to and including Election Day.

