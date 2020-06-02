State confirms 57,731 positive cases of COVID-19

State officials confirmed 57,731 positive cases of coronavirus Tuesday with 5,533 deaths.

The number of cases increased by 199 from Monday with deaths increasing by 37.

Eaton County is reporting 189 positive cases with six deaths.

Ingham County is reporting 745 positive cases with 27 deaths.

Jackson County is reporting 456 positive cases with 28 deaths.

As of May, 29, 38,099 have made a full recovery from COVID-19. This statistic will be updated weekly, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

