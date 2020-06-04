State confirms 206 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 206 new positive cases of the coronavirus with 25 deaths.

State officials announced the total number of positive cases in Michigan are 58,241 with 5,595 deaths.

As of May 29, 38,099 have made a full recovery from COVID-19. The MDHHS said this statistic gets updated daily.

Ingham County is reporting 755 positive cases with 27 deaths.

Jackson is reporting 459 cases with 28 deaths

Hillsdale is reporting 170 cases with 24 deaths.

Genesee County is reporting 2,046 with 253 deaths.

For a complete breakdown of the impact COVID-19 has on the state of Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.