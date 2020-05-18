State announces 51,915 positive cases of COVID-19

As of 3 p.m. Monday, May 18, state officials confirmed 51,915 positive cases of coronavirus with 4,915 deaths to date in the state of Michigan.

In Ingham County, there are 649 positive cases of coronavirus with 23 deaths.

In Jackson, there are 415 positive cases with 26 deaths.

Ionia County has 119 positive cases with three deaths.

As of Friday, May 15, a total of 28,234 have recovered from the coronavirus.

