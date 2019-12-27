State Supreme Court won't accelerate appeal on e-cigarettes

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2019 file photo flavored vaping solutions are shown in a window display at a vape and smoke shop, in New York. Michigan has joined New York in banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes as federal health officials investigate the cause of hundreds of serious breathing illnesses in people who have used vaping devices. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released details of the ban Wednesday, Sept. 18 and gave retailers, including online sellers, two weeks to comply. The ban includes menthol and mint flavored products. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews File)
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court says it won't take an expedited appeal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a dispute over flavored e-cigarettes. The court says any appeal should follow a traditional course to the Court of Appeals. A Court of Claims judge in October blocked Whitmer's ban on flavored e-cigarettes, saying health officials can't justify short cuts to adopt the new regulations. The judge also expressed concern about the impact on adults who might be vaping to avoid regular cigarettes. Whitmer said the ban was necessary to keep flavored e-cigarettes away from teens.

