State Senate votes to limit Governor's power

Not long after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she's easing the restrictions Friday, the state Senate voted to reduce a governor's power during an emergency.

In a vote down party lines, the Michigan Senate voted to get rid of a 1945 law that allows a governor to declare a state of emergency without any time restrictions. That's the law Governor Whitmer is using the extend the stay home order until May 15th.

"Everyone should be greatly concerned who claim unilateral control of state government for as long as he or she chooses," said Senator Tom Barrett.

Senator Barrett from Potterville sponsored the bills.

"It simply restores the constitutional to our state so there isn't any doubt about the actions of each branch of government."

Democratic Senator Curtis Hertel from East Lansing says the special session is just a political game.

"I've never been more disappointed in this body than I am today," said Senator Hertel.

Other proposals include reducing the length of a Governor's state of emergency declaration from 28 to 14 days, preventing governors from banning the sale of guns or ammunition during an emergency, and limiting violations of an executive order to civil infractions instead of misdemeanors.

Senator Hertel says since both chambers were in session Friday, they should've taken up problems having a bigger effect on the state right now.

"Are you talking about fixing and properly funding the unemployment system that they have more control of with peers and act like a champion to fix it? No, not doing that either," said Senator Hertel.

The bills now go to the house for approval. House Speaker Lee Chatfield told us he hasn't set a date for representatives to vote on the bills.

Governor Whitmer says she will veto them if they get to her desk.

Both the House and Senate passed a resolution creating a bipartisan committee to look into the Governor's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

