State Representative tests positive for coronavirus

A member of the House Democratic Caucus tested positive for the coronavirus.

Representative Tyrone Carter is said to be doing well and appears to be on the other side of his illness.

Caucus members have been notified of the situation and told to take precautions.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should:

 Wash their hands.

 Stay home when sick.

 Avoid close contact with sick people.

 Avoid touching their face.

 Disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

 Avoid shaking hands.

 Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing.

 Follow the Governor’s Executive Orders

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.