State Police to take part in multi-state commercial vehicle enforcement operation

There will be more "eyes on 94" starting next week in Michigan and surrounding states.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) motor carrier officers will be joining officers from the Indiana State Police, Illinois State Police, and Ohio State Highway Patrol in focusing enforcement on I-94, along with major freeways in Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio.

This is a coordinated enforcement operation.

The "Eyes on 94" goal is to reduce commercial vehicle crashes along the I-94 corridor.

The effort will take place from Dec. 9-13.

According to the release, during this initiative, motor carrier officers will focus on violations by commercial vehicles that are most likely to contribute to a crash, which include distracted driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding, and improper lane use.

"This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP, Indiana State Police, Illinois State Police, and the Ohio Highway Patrol to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes," stated Capt. Michael Krumm, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. "We hope to increase awareness by being visible on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year."

The "Eyes on 94" initiative is part of the statewide Drive Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety campaign, which is based on the national strategy on highway safety that seeks to reduce the number of traffic deaths nationwide, according to the release from the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.

