State Police investigating a deceased person in a vehicle fire

State Police are investigating a dead body found after extinguishing a vehicle fire on March 4, 2020.

Around 12:15 a.m. troopers from MSP Jackson Post were called to a car fire in the 3400 block of N. Sandstone Road in Jackson County. After the fire was put out by the Sandstone Township Fire Department, a dead body was found in the car.

While investigating, police discovered the victim is likely a 32-year-old male from Elkhart, Indiana. MSP is working with the family to obtain a more definitive identification, until them an identity will not be released. Foul play is suspected.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to and arrest in this case. If you have information, contact the MSP Jackson Post Detective Bureau at (517) 780-4580.