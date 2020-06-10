State Health Officials update COVID-19 impact in Michigan

State Health Officials report 171 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths Wednesday.

As of June 10, the state is reporting 59,278 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 5,904 probable cases. Michigan is also reporting 5,711 confirmed deaths from the virus, with 244 probable deaths.

Ingham County is reporting 772 confirmed coronavirus cases, 38 probable cases, and 28 total deaths.

Eaton County is reporting 195 confirmed cases, 60 probable cases, and 7 deaths.

Jackson County is reporting 462 confirmed cases, 22 probable cases, 29 confirmed deaths, and one probable death.

Clinton County is reporting 145 confirmed coronavirus cases, 42 probable cases, and 11 deaths.

Health Officials say as of June 5, 42,041 cases have recovered from the virus.

As of Wednesday, Henry Ford Allegiance announced a new drive-thru screening and testing center moving to a new location.

The new site of the testing center will be the Henry Ford Allegiance Specialty Center parking lot at 110 N. Elm Ave. beginning Thursday.

Those who want to be tested should call the Henry Ford MyCare Advice Line 313-874-7500 to schedule an appointment; the center is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The center uses federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for testing. People who have the following symptoms, or were exposed to someone else who has them, can be tested:

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fever or chills

• Muscle pain

• Sore throat

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

People who are asymptomatic who are preparing for surgery, those who work where they’re at high risk of exposure and workers in some industries, such as food processing, may also be tested.

More information about Henry Ford Allegiance Health’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.henryford.com/coronavirus.

