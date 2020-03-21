State confirms 787 COVID-19 cases,11 in Ingham County

As of Saturday, there are now 787 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Michigan.

This is up nearly two hundred cases since Friday.

Ingham county currently has 11 confirmed cases, with Jackson County at one, Eaton County at two, and Clinton County at two confirmed cases.

According to the state, the death toll has risen to five.

Three in the city of Detroit, one in Oakland County, and one now in Wayne County.

The state updates its totals at 2 p.m. daily. The numbers often do not reflect an individual county’s case count because the counties may report confirmed cases a day earlier than the state. The state is now reporting positive tests as of 10 a.m. on the same day.

click here to see the number of reported cases per county.