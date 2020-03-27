Stars of 'Contagion' reunite to offer coronavirus advice

The stars of the 2011 thriller “Contagion” have reunited for a series of public service announcements to warn about COVID-19.

Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Ehle have teamed up with scientists from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health to offer four individual homemade videos with advice and a message of unity.

They stress washing hands, staying 6 feet apart and staying home. “Contagion,” directed by Steven Soderbergh, explores a scenario in which a lethal and fast-moving influenza is spreading around the world.

