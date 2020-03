Starbucks is suspending its use of personal reusable cups as a part of the coffee giant's response to the spreading Coronavirus outbreak.

Starbucks says it will continue to honor the discount if you bring in a reusable cup but it will serve those customers their drinks in disposable cups for now.

Starbucks has also directed stores to clean more thoroughly more often.

Copyright 2020 WILX and NBC News. All rights reserved.