Starbucks extends offer for first responders

Starbucks is extending its offer of free coffee for first responders and front line workers through May 31.

That includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses and medical staff.

The coffee giant has already served more than one million cups of free coffee to first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Customers looking to recognize the heroes in their lives can choose from special gift cards that are available in digital form

