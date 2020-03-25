St. Johns restaurant raising money for waitstaff at area businesses

With many small restaurants shutting down and laying off workers because of coronavirus, people at a business in St. Johns are taking it upon themselves to help everyone else.

The owners of OhMi Organics Gourmet Chocolate Studio in St. Johns decided to organize a fundraiser to help the waitstaff at 15 St. Johns restaurants and bars.

Megen and Brent Hurst said the idea started with a donation jar dropped off by a worker at the restaurant next door.

Now, their non-profit "Eat Healthy, Eat Local" is accepting donations through Facebook.

"The local independent brick and mortars is who we're trying to help our neighbors who are unable to provide food and we are still able to so we wanted to find a way to help in any way that we could," said Brent Hurst.

So far, the nonprofit has raised more than $6,000; they'd like to collect at least $20,000.

They hope to split the money between all of the businesses.

