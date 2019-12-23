St. Johns is preparing for NYE ball drop

While all of your focus may be on Christmas and Hanukah this week, the city of St. Johns is already preparing to ring in 2020.

Organizers are calling it the largest ball drop in the state of Michigan. (Source: WILX)

News 10 got a sneak peak at the new 9-foot aluminum ball the city will be dropping on New Years Eve.

"It's got 600 RBG lights on it and we're going to be dropping it from 120 feet in the air on New Year's Eve. New York is 13 feet, ours is 9-foot, so we're not sure the national, but I think we're third largest in the nation," Jason Benovich, event coordinator, said.

The ball drop will happen on the north side of downtown St. Johns near the river trail.

