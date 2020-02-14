St. Johns companies to hire up to 240 people

Dairy processing companies Glanbia and Proliant are ready to hire 240 people for their facilities under construction in St. Johns.

The companies will host a job fair from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at AgroLiquid, 3055 M-21, in St. Johns.

Glanbia, an Irish corporation, along with Select Milk Producers and Dairy Farmers of America, have formed a company called Spartan LLC that’s building one of the two dairy processing plants.

The other plant is being built by Proliant. Both facilities, part of a $555 million project, broke ground in October 2018 along US-127. They are expected to open in about a year.

For more information about the jobs currently available, visit careers.glanbia.com and proliantdairy.com.

