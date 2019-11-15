St. Johns adds new attractions to the Christmas festival

The City of St. Johns is ready to get into the holiday spirit like never before.

New attractions await people who visit its downtown business district next month.

The St. Johns festival of lights and Santa parade kick off on December 6, but News 10 got a sneak peak at what goes into making the displays.

St. Johns will truly be transformed into a winter wonderland with 80 Christmas floats, 16 foot-tall talking trees and an LED lit putt putt golf course. But of course it couldn't be Christmas without a giant gingerbread house.

The team behind the extravagant holiday attractions says it's all worth it.

"It's just good to see everybody interact and be happy and enjoy the season. Its bringing the community together in a huge way," Brenda Barber, events committee said.

The festivities don't stop at Christmas, for new year's eve the city plans to drop a 9 foot aluminum ball that's covered in 400 feet of shining lights.

Organizers are calling it the largest ball drop in Michigan.

