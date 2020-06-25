St. Johns Mint Festival canceled for 2020

The 2020 St. Johns Mint Festival has been canceled, according to a post organizers made on Facebook.

"After much deliberation, the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 St. Johns Mint Festival," according to the post.

Organizers said they felt making the decision to cancel the festival was the best way to proceed during "such an unprecedented global situation."

"We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters, but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today. We cannot in good conscience continue with an event we know draws thousands of people from across the state and beyond and could put the health and safety of so many people at risk, the post said.

Organizers said they will begin to reach out to their donors and vendors and will direct efforts in preparing for a Mint Festival celebration in 2021.

