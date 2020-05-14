St Johns junior Jaymn Medlock recognized as Semper Fidelis All-American

Saint Johns junior Jaymn Medlock isn't just a star on the football field for the Redwings. His involvement in the community has also been felt as he is highly involved in his catholic church. Recently, Medlock was recognized with a great honor as he was selected as a Semper Fidelis All-American.

"At first I was like man this is awesome, this is cool, it's going to be sweet. Then my mom kind of hyped it up a bit like do you realize how big of a deal this is? Then I did a little bit more research and I was like dang, I was speechless. I was like this really is awesome," Medlock said.

The award recognizes student-athletes in their junior years of high school that must meet certain requirements to even be eligible for the award. Those requirements are sustaining a 3.5 GPA; being involved in a competitive team sport; be active in community service; and hold a student or community leadership position.

Typically, Medlock and the other selected All-Americans would be heading to Washington D.C. for a multi-day experience with the United States Marines. Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trip was canceled this year.

Medlock's football Head Coach Andy Schmitt says his star athlete is deserving of the recognition.

"He works hard, works hard all offseason and in the classroom he does the same. He is I believe a 3.99 GPA. He works a lot in the classroom," Schmitt said. "That speaks a lot to his character," Schmitt continued.

"I always try to be a leader on and off the field. I know people are looking up to me, especially in a smaller community like St Johns and stuff so I just got to make sure I'm setting a good example for people," Medlock explained.

If high school football does resume in the fall, Medlock and the Redwings will look to build off a successful 2019 season that saw Saint Johns knock off Mason on the road in the playoffs.

