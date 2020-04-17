St. Casimir scheduled to close

St. Casimir Catholic Church will close at the end of June.

The Lansing institution would have celebrated its 100 birthday next year.

But News 10 has learned the parish council voted to shutter the church on Tuesday.

In a letter to parishioners, the parish's priest says several factors played a role.

This includes:

* Changing demographics

* A decline in the number of priests in the diocese

* And the current COVID-19 crisis

If and when the pandemic ends, the local parish plans to reopen St. Casimir.

They want to allow parishioners to grieve the closing and celebrate it together.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.