St. Johns prepares for first-ever New Year's Eve ball drop

One of the biggest New Year ball drop celebrations is happening right in Mid-Michigan.

The city of St. Johns is getting ready for their first-ever New Year's ball drop, which is expected to be the largest ball drop in the state of Michigan.

People in St. Johns, as well as around the world, are enjoying the last hour of 2019.

Organizers of the ball drop in St. Johns are excited to see the event coming together.

"We're excited, we've been working hard at getting it all squared away, getting all the plans in the works and getting everybody to help us with this event, so we're excited to see how the turn out is," Tyler Delong, event coordinator, said.

"We do a lot in the community and there's a lot of good things happening in St. Johns, so this, we're stoked to have one more awesome event come to St. Johns.

The ball drop will happen on the north side of downtown St. Johns near the river trail.

"It's got 600 RBG lights on it and we're going to be dropping it from 120 feet in the air on New Year's Eve. New York is 13 feet, ours is 9-foot, so we're not sure the national, but I think we're third largest in the nation," Jason Benovich, event coordinator, said.

