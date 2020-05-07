Springport Twp. Police find truck flipped over in field Wednesday evening

Springport Township Police responded to a call of a personal injury accident on M-99 near Stark Road Wednesday evening.

Police said officers responded to the incident around 6:02 p.m. and found a 2001 GMC pickup truck flipped over in a field.

Police said one person was found pinned inside of the vehicle and was extricated by Springport/Clarence Township Fire Department.

After investigating the incident, police found there were four male teenagers in the vehicle when it rolled over.

Police said all four teenagers were from Albion and three of them were found to be from a juvenile group home in Albion.

Police said all four individuals were taken to Allegiance Hospital by Jackson Community Ambulance where they were treated and released with minor injuries.

After further investigation, police found that the 17-year-old male driver had purchased the vehicle and had a stolen license plate from another vehicle in Albion.

Township police said speed and reckless driving were found to be contributing factors in the crash and officers will be seeking charges for the driver of the vehicle for the stolen license plate and reckless driving.

