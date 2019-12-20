Sports betting now legal in Michigan

Gov. Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation on Friday that makes sports betting in Michigan legal.

Revenue from online gaming and sports betting will go back to the schools and first responders.

"My top priority in signing this legislation was protecting and investing in the School Aid Fund, because our students deserve leaders who put their education first," said Whitmer. "Thanks in part to the hard work and leadership of Senator Hertel and Representative Warren, these bills will put more dollars in Michigan classrooms and increase funding for firefighters battling cancer. This is a real bipartisan win for our state.”

According to the release, the Michigan Department of Treasury estimates that this legalization will bring in $19 million in new revenue to Michigan.

And, this additional revenue will bolster the School Aid Fund by $4.8 million and invest an additional $4 million into the First Responder Presumed Coverage Fund (FRPCF).

The fund provides weekly workers' compensation wage loss and medical benefits to qualified first responders that have developed certain cancers, according to the release.

Whitmer says that this investment will be the first time a dedicated funding stream is made available to treat illnesses many firefighters battle due to smoke inhalation and exposure to chemicals while protecting others.

There are three bills tied to this: House Bills 4311, 4916, and 4308.

HB 4311 creates the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, which allows the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) to issue licenses for online and mobile casinos games to be offer by licensed Detroit or Tribal casinos if the applicants meet certain criteria. The bill allows for all current forms of casinos games to be offered online or on mobile devices.

HB 4916 creates the Lawful Sports Betting Act, which legalizes sports betting in casinos, online and mobile. This bill specifies that an internet sports betting wager received by a sports betting operator or its internet sports betting platform provider would be considered gambling or gaming that was conducted in the sports betting operator's casino located in Michigan.

HB 4308 creates the Fantasy Contests Consumer Protection Act, which establishes the legal framework to regulate fantasy sports contests within the state. It allows for both paid contest at a commercial level and private contest within certain criteria to be legal in the state of Michigan.

