Spirits of loved ones welcomed home during Dia de Los Muertos

Bunches of marigolds decorate the walkway up to Casa de Rosado in Lansing, and food is gathered on elaborately decorated ofrendas, tiered table-top memorials.

Flowers, food, candles, music and memorabilia welcome the spirits of ancestors.

Dia de Los Muertos, the day of the dead, celebrates the life and memories of loved ones passed on to the other side.

"Dia de Lost Muertos is a joyous celebration of our loved ones souls that visit during the celebration," Theresa Rosado, owner of Casa de Rosado said. "It's a 3,000 year old centroamerican and Aztec ritual that honors the life of loved ones that have died."

The Mexican tradition has important cultural and religious significance. It's not "Mexican Halloween."

"Dia de Los Muertos is not Halloween or All Saints Day," Rosado said. "The calavera, charming skeletons and sugar skulls used to decorate ofrendas symbolize the final cycle of life."

The celebration starts Oct. 31 and ends on Nov. 2.

"Coco," was shown on Friday a the Lansing Public Media Center.

A ceremony on Friday welcomed spirits back for the weekend. On Saturday ofrendas were open for the public to visit. People were welcome to place a note to a loved one on the community ofrenda.

Families and friends built the ofrenda with love and consideration. One display shows a chain link fence and picture frames have names of children instead of pictures of smiling faces. The memorial is in memory of children who have died in detention centers.

Three community groups -- Casa de Rosado, Michigan Indigena Chicanx Community Alliance (MICCA), and Voces De La Comunidad, worked together to host the event.

"For us, it's important to bring this back and continue this celebration of life," Marisol Garcia said. "It's a part of who we are as Latinos and to share this with our community. I think makes us feel embraced. It shows we have a lot of richness to share."

