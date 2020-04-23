Spike in coronary artery disease in women living in rural areas

A new study reveals an increase in deaths from coronary artery disease among young women living in rural areas.

Researchers looked at data from 1999 to 2017.

They found that while coronary deaths steadily decreased overall they increased by 11% in rural women under 65.

Experts say travel distance to the emergency room is not the only reason for the difference, because it did not affect rural men.

The study was led by researchers at Heart Centre Lucerne (SWI) and published in 'Journal of the American Heart Association.'

