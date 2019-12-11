Spike in Catalytic Converter thefts in East Lansing

On Wednesday, police notified the community that they received five reports this week of catalytic converters stolen from Honda CR-Vs in the East Lansing area.

ELPD encourages residents to lock their cars in the garage if possible and if not, to park in a well lit, visible area.

East Lansing Tuffy's Manager, Greg Worden, said it's not the first time he's seen this type of crime before.

"Something that we have noticed on the ones that we have seen, they always seem to have yellow paint from the blade. So whatever brand that is, or whatever store is selling that brand with the yellow paint seems to be their preference of blade. They're being cut off with saws that are like this. They're all battery operated, this is a little heavy but you can get them really light. They do a lot of work in a very short amount of time," he said.

Worden says it's not for certain what thieves are doing with the catalytic converters, but that once they're there, with the correct tool, it will only take them between 3 and 5 minutes to complete the job.

Going forward police advise that communities stay vigilant and call 911 if you notice any specious activity.

