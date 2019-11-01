Special voting service hours for election in Lansing this weekend

The Lansing City Clerk's office has set weekend hours for residents to come and register to vote or apply for absentee ballots ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 5 election.

The South Washington Election Unit, 2500 S. Washington, will be open at the following times:



Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3. from noon to 4 p.m.



The office will also be open on Monday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

