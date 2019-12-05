Special on Nassar survivors to air on Dr. Phil

The Larry Nassar investigation will be in the national spotlight again when Dr. Phil airs a special on two of the survivors who helped to put Nassar in jail.

Dr. Phil speaks with Emma Ann and Grace, who he says are speaking out for the first time about their experience with Nassar.

The program will also include one of the judges that sent Nassar to jail, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, an attorney, and other guests.

You can click here for more information on the segment.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.