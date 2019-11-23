Special Olympics brings inclusion for every ability in sports

This weekend over a thousand athletes from across the state competed in the Special Olympics Michigan Poly Hockey and Unified Bowling State Finals..

Three local teams from Mason, Holt, and Lansing competed in the Special Olympics state competition.

The hockey finals took place at Holt High School, while bowling happened at Royal Scott in Lansing. The teams consist of all different ages and abilities.

Senior Manager of Sports and Training, Nick Caudle, said that Special Olympics makes sports more inclusive for everyone.

"Its an event that's helping us push our mission of inclusion and giving sports opportunities to athletes of all ability levels," Caudle said.

Teams compete not only for medals, but for their own personal victories. Participants can win first, second, or third place medals, but everyone walks away with something. Regardless of placing, athletes can still leave the day with a participation ribbon and pride.

"Having epilepsy, it's very cool just to play something that other people with no disabilities play," Garry Smith, Special Olympics athlete, said.

The athletes aren't the only ones that are proud. Parents shared in that pride as well. Not just because of what medals they received but for the things they accomplish.

One parent said she couldn't be more proud of her son, Thomas Arra.

"I am very proud of him, he's done a lot things," Susan said.

For anyone wondering what Special Olympics is like, she said to simply go investigate and see for yourself how great the event is

Like most people who are passionate about sport, it creates a close knit community that goes from being teammates to friends.

"It means a lot because before I started playing I didn't have that many friends," Kelsi Wade, Special Olympics athlete, said.

What sticks out the most to Smith are the life lessons competitive sports has taught.

"It's fine if people have disabilities, and we just have to learn that it's a thing we have, and its a very nice thing to be around other people who have disabilities like me," he said.

All of the athletes who competed in Special Olympics competitions leaves with a sense of accomplishment.

