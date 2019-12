The Michigan State Spartans will play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, the bowl's Twitter account confirmed Sunday.

It's a game of firsts for MSU; they've neither played in the Pinstripe Bowl or against Wake Forest.

Wake Forest is 8-4 overall and 4-4 in ACC play.

The Spartans became bowl eligible when they beat Maryland 19-16 on Novermber 30th.

The Pinstripe Bowl airs at 3:20 P.M. on Friday, December 27th on ESPN.