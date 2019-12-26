Spartans tackle the Big Apple ahead of Pinstripe Bowl

The Spartans are in the Big Apple and are just one day away from playing in this year's edition of the Pinstripe Bowl.

While they've been in New York, the Spartans have been practicing for the big game, but the team has also done a lot of other things as well including ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Head Coach Mark Dantonio and Athletic Director Bill Beekman were on hand with captains Kenny Willekes, Raequan Williams and Brian Lewerke.

The week has been full of new adventures not only for the players, but also for Coach Dantonio.

"I've never been to Yankee Stadium, so that's one, and I've certainly never been to the Stock Exchange, that's another. I've not been to a show here, and I've not been to a memorial, so those are new things that I've experienced," Dantonio said.

As Dantonio mentioned, the team was also able to visit the 9/11 Memorial, which was an emotional trip for the Spartans.

The Yankee Stadium has also undergone some preparations ahead of the game.

Yankee Stadium, which is obviously home to the New York Yankees, has been transformed a bit as the football field was recently put in. Crews were working Thursday to touch up a few areas.

The Spartans and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will kick off at 3:20 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The head coaches of both teams seemed ready to go during their press conference. You can watch that press conference at the bottom of this article.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.