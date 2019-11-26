Spartans look ahead to season finale

Even the smallest bit of momentum is better than none at all.

Photo: Michigan State Spartans

That's what the Spartans have heading into their season finale against Maryland.

It's been a roller coaster of a season, but head coach Mark Dantonio says he's proud with how his team handled it.

"Things don't always go the way that you planned them but at the same time they responded accordingly and I thought that a weight was lifted off their shoulders just getting a win," Dantonio said.

That 27-0 win over Rutgers was enough to give the Spartans a chance to end the season 6-6.

Dantonio said Saturday's is a "program game" comparing it to the 2012 season; the Spartans were also 5-6 heading into their finale against Minnesota. They won that game on their way to winning the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl over Texas Christian University.

"That set us onto a string of 38-5 over the next 43 games...so that was a mindset type game and a program game for sure," Dantonio said.

Dantonio says he wants nothing more than for this season to end like that 2012 one, and for that to happen they have to win against Maryland to have any chance at a bowl game in December.