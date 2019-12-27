Spartans battle for the Pinstripe Bowl title today

The Spartan football team is in the Big Apple today to take on Wake Forest for the honor of being the Pinstripe Bowl 2019 champion.

The Spartans and Demon Deacons kick off at 3:20 this afternoon at the Yankee Stadium.

Yankee Stadium is obviously home to the New York Yankees, but it has transformed a bit for the big game. The baseball diamond, home to baseball legends like Babe Ruth from 1920 to 1934, is now converted into a football field.

Stick with WILX News 10 for all the coverage on the Pinstripe Bowl.

News 10's Seth Wells and Kellan Buddy are in New York City right now to bring you everything that's happening at the game.

You can watch the game on ESPN, and see a rundown of the game as well as a breakdown from Seth Wells and Kellan Buddy on channel 10 at 11 p.m.

