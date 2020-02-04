Spartan Nation reacts to Dantonio's retirement

Michigan State University is reacting to the announcement on Tuesday by Mark Dantonio regarding his retirement.

Dantonio has coached the Spartans since 2007.

The news came as a shock to MSU students, some even told News 10 they were heartbroken.

Davis Wong, a MSU junior said, "That's insane. He's been here as long as I've been here and he's a guy that has always been even-keeled. He's represented our school and our team really well. It's insane that he's retiring."

The sentiment from the students is while there have been a few rough seasons, Dantonio will always be a legend at MSU.

MSU President, Samuel L. Stanley Jr. released a statement regarding the announcement. He said, “We are all very grateful for Mark’s contributions to MSU, and not just on the football field. I’ve continued to be impressed by Mark’s leadership and dedication to his players. His commitment to sportsmanship and academics is second to none. He’ll be remembered for these traits in addition to being our winningest coach for Spartan Football. I know the entire Spartan nation joins me in wishing Mark the best in retirement, and I look forward to having him still engaged with the university moving forward," said Stanley.

MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman said, “Mark Dantonio has provided outstanding leadership for the Spartan football program for the last 13 years. As the all-time winningest coach in school history, he’s raised the bar for Michigan State football." He added, "He’s mentored young men and led them to success on the field, in the classroom and in life, while serving as a great ambassador for Michigan State University. As we begin the search for Mark’s successor, we will look for the right fit who will continue the success at both the conference and national level.”

