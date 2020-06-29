Spartan Coach Tom Izzo speaks on MSU racist comment

Michigan State Basketball Coach Tom Izzo released a statement Monday following an MSU employee's racist social media comments.

He said while the university has a process it must follow, saying MSU will not tolerate hate.

"Despite all the positive momentum and people rallying together, we've seen people continue to make hateful statements, reminding us just how far we have to go. We have an obligation to stamp out racism wherever it presents itself, but especially when we see it in our own backyard," Izzo said.

The employee under investigation didn't return calls from News 10 asking for a comment.

MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. released a statement Monday:

"I understand the deep concern and anger of our community for the abhorrent remarks made by a MSU employee on their personal social media account. Rest assured these statements do not reflect the values of our institution or MSU’s belief that Black Lives Matter. While I share in the concern of our Spartan community and recognize their desire to have an immediate resolution, personnel matters are often complex and merit a comprehensive review to ensure any potential disciplinary employment action taken is not easily overturned.

"At this time, the MSU employee remains on suspension as the appropriate university investigatory entities complete their review."

