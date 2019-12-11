Sparrow's mobile health clinic helps pregnant women with opioid addictions

Sparrow Health System will expand its mobile health clinic to help pregnant women suffering from opioid addictions because of nearly $75,000 in new funding.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is funding $74,695 to the Region 7 Perinatal Quality Collaborative.

This is part of an initiative aimed at addressing perinatal opioid use.

The state wide initiative will focus on programs that prevent and treat opioid addiction among women and their children during and after pregnancy.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

