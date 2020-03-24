Sparrow working to collect donations from community

Sparrow is working to gather donations from the community in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Monday morning, the health network began accepting needed supplies at Eastern High School on Pennsylvania Ave in Lansing.

The donation site is open from 10 am to 4 pm.

The Vice President of the Sparrow Foundation says thanks to the donations, Sparrow Hospital is able to operate normally.

"We're doing what we do best, which is to respond to those that are injured or ill," said Michelle Reyaert, VP of Sparrow Foundation. "As a level 1 trauma center, we're always prepared for the worst so we're really just ramping up those efforts and embracing whatever support our community can and will provide us during this critical time."

We have a complete list of items being accepted through donations on our website.

