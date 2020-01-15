Sparrow receives large donation thanks to Spirit Halloween

The Sparrow Foundation received a generous donation for the Sparrow Children's Center on Wednesday, January 15.

"Spirit of Children" presented a check from donations collected from sales last year from the Lansing-area Spirit Halloween stores.

The check was in the amount of $100,910 and was presented by "Spirit of Children" on behalf of Sparrow's young patients.

Spirit Halloween has been raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for Sparrow since 2007, according to a release from Sparrow.

Cash and merchandise is donated from customers through "Spirit of Children" and in turn, Spirit Halloween donates the proceeds to child life departments in children's hospitals across the nation.

