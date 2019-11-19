Sparrow Medical Group extends walk-in patient hours

The Sparrow Medical Group Carson Walk-in Clinic has expanded its hours to six days a week in order to meet the needs of those in the Carson City area, according to a news release.

The clinic is now open Monday through Friday noon to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.

The clinic cares for patients suffering from common cold symptoms, rashes, nausea, or vomiting, urinary tract infections and more.

The clinic offers basic medical services for those who don't have a primary care provider or need a provider outside of typical office hours.

There is no appointment required to recieve services at the clinic.

