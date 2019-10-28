Sparrow is holding job fair to fill 40 positions

Good news for job seekers. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is holding a job fair Tuesday to fill 40 non-medical positions.

Sparrow Hospital's job fair starts at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday on the first floor of the hospital on E. Michigan Avenue.

A lot of the jobs are for support services. Positions available include security officers, parking attendants, cooks and retail and room service staff.

If you'd like to apply, head to the job fair. Bring your resume and be prepared for an immediate interview.

