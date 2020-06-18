Sparrow first to implant new heart device

A Lansing hospital’s team of doctors is the first in the nation to implant a new device for heart patients as part of a nationwide clinical trial.

Sparrow Health System is part of a study of the new Navitor transcatheter aortic valve, the health care provider said in a Thursday news release. The device helps reduce leakage around the heart.

Dr. Gaurav Dhar, Dr. Nam Cho and Dr. Hisham Qandeel, Sparrow’s Structural Heart Team, performed the operation on a high risk patient who recovered and was discharged the next day, according to the release.

The valve is implanted through a catheter into an artery at the top of the leg. The procedure is for patients with severe aortic stenosis, a valve disease that restricts blood flow.

According to the release, more than one in eight people 75 years old and older have the disease.

“Participating in the clinical trial to evaluate the Navitor valve has allowed Sparrow to make cutting-edge technology available to the people of Michigan,” Dhar said in the release. “We are honored to be the first to enroll in this important trial.”

