Sparrow is hoping to get approval that would allow them to begin working on a new facility.

The company wants to build an 11,500-foot family-practice-center in Portland.

Sparrow said the facility would have room for 24 caregiver, a non-emergency walk-in clinic and a lab for blood work.

The city's planning commission is expected to vote on those plans Wednesday night.

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.