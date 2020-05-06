Sparrow expands COVID-19 testing in Lansing

Sparrow Health System is expanding access to COVID-19 testing for the general public.

In a release, Sparrow says starting Wednesday, May 6th, drive-up nasal swab testing will be available at two new sites in Lansing.

Those locations are:

Sparrow St. Lawrence Campus, 1210 W. Saginaw St., Lansing.

Hours: Open daily from 6 am to midnight.

Physicians Health Plan, 1400 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

Hours: Open Monday - Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

Sparrow says Medicare and Medicaid patients do not require a doctor's order to get tested. However private insurers do require one. Those interested in getting tested need to call their provider, obtain the order, then get the test. A physician’s order is not required if payment is made via checks or credit/debit cards.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

