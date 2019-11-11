Sparrow cancer center showcases new tool

The Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center is highlighting a new cancer-fighting tool that they say is only available at a few sites worldwide.

Sparrow said some tumors are constantly moving and even the smallest bits of movement from breathing, swallowing or digesting food can affect their position, which can cause challenges in receiving radiation therapy without impacting healthy tissue.

Sparrow said it now has one of only 32 pieces of equipment worldwide that combines both MRI and radiation therapy, which means clinicians can visualize the tumor while delivering radiation allowing them to target the beam to hit the tumor and avoid hitting healtheir tissue and organs.

The Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center will be showcasing this tool Tueasday at 10 a.m.

