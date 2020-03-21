Sparrow asks for supplies

LANSING, MI (WILX) - Sparrow is asking the community for help in their coronavirus response.
The local hospital says they're experiencing disruptions in obtaining personal protection products.
According to a board briefing release, Sparrow says they are currently in need of:
--N-95 masks (regular size)
--Disposable gowns (impervious material)
--Eye protection (face shields, eye glasses, goggles)
--Hand sanitizer
They ask those interested individuals to contact, Dan Bissot, SHS Director of Supply Chain Management, at daniel.bissot@sparrow.org or call Supply Chain at 517.253.6200.