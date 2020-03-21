Sparrow asks for supplies

Sparrow is asking the community for help in their coronavirus response.

The local hospital says they're experiencing disruptions in obtaining personal protection products.

According to a board briefing release, Sparrow says they are currently in need of:

--N-95 masks (regular size)

--Disposable gowns (impervious material)

--Eye protection (face shields, eye glasses, goggles)

--Hand sanitizer

They ask those interested individuals to contact, Dan Bissot, SHS Director of Supply Chain Management, at daniel.bissot@sparrow.org or call Supply Chain at 517.253.6200.