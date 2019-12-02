Sparrow Hospital wants to talk about men's pelvic health

Men's Health Awareness month ended on Nov. 30, but that isn't stopping a Sparrow Eaton Hospital expert from educating men on their pelvic health.

Physical Therapist Miranda Moncada-Sullivan, PT, DPT, recently completed training in male pelvic health and constipation/bowel dysfunction. Her services can help Patients experiencing constipation, diarrhea (without medical cause), pelvic pain, erectile dysfunction, and more.

"I think pelvic health is often overlooked but is such an essential part of our lives and in so many ways tied to our identity and confidence," Moncada-Sullivan said. "Most people with pelvic pain – especially males – often fight for their discomfort to be recognized or legitimized because awareness is so limited."

Moncada-Sullivan said that right now there is a gap in the skill set of physical therapists that addresses pelvic health and treats these types of health issues.

She hopes that by talking about pelvic health less people will feel embarrassed talking to their doctor about it.

