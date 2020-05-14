Sparrow Health Systems offers COVID-19 antibody testing to general public

Sparrow Health Systems said it is making antibody testing available to the general public.

The health system said the testing has been approved by the FDA and has been validated.

The test detects if you have developed antibodies to the COVID-19 virus, it doesn't check for the actual virus, but can detect if you've had COVID-19 in the past, Sparrow said.

The health systems said a positive test indicates that you were likely exposed COVID-19 and your immune system responded to that exposure at some time in the past.

"We do not know if antibodies that result from COVID-19 exposure or infection can protect someone from reinfection," the health system said in a press release. "Regardless of the results of the antibody test, everyone should continue to protect themselves by social distancing, wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and frequently washing their hands."

The health system said results will be sent to the MySparrow patient portal. If you have not signed up for the portal, contact Sparrow Laboratories at 517-371-9500. The laboratories operate 24/7, but the health system said the turnaround time for results will depend on demand.

The test is available at Sparrow Laboratory Service Centers and cost $50 for those who don't have insurance.

